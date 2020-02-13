No suspected case of coronavirus in Region Six – officials -staff complain of lack of disinfectants

Regional Six health officials yesterday said that there is no suspected case of the coronavirus in Region Six.

This was despite claims on social media by persons purporting to be staff members of the Port Mourant Hospital that a medical student with symptoms was transferred from the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal to the Corentyne medical facility.

Regional Medical Superintendent, Vasana Henry, yesterday at a press conference, stated, that there were no cases of coronavirus but instead the medical student had flu-like symptoms on Saturday which subsided by Sunday morning.