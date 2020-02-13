Dover pleased with preparation

Wayne Dover, head coach of the Golden Jaguars U20 team which departed local shores Monday for the CONCACAF Qualifiers in Nicaragua from February 15th-23rd. said he was pleased with the preparation of the team.

“The performance of the team was commendable in the matches played. We saw the implementation of many areas worked on and also saw areas which needed more attention,” said Dover.

“After each game, we fixed some of the problems identified. The toughest opponent was definitely the senior team. They played against us as if it were the final Gold Cup Qualifying game that they need to win. That was the kind of test needed to make a proper assessment of the team,” he added.