La Grange, New Windsor in rare tie

La Grange and New Windsor played to a rare tie while Windsor Forest `A’ defeated All Youths `B’ by six wickets and Independence `B’ beat Wales by 100 runs in the latest round of the Beacon Café/West Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament on Saturday.
At Wales, the hosts were unable to get over the line but secured a draw as they managed 188 in 28 overs. Greg Singh played the lone hand with 126, decorated with five sixes and eight fours. Paul Shiwram (30) was the only other batsman in double figures. Dyal Rajpat picked up 5-36 and Ramesh Thakur bagged 2-32.