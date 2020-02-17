Albert, Conway, and Jeffries star at Novices bodybuilding c/ships

Omissi Williams stepped on stage at Lichas Hall and brought the house down after slicing through the competition to win the inaugural Mr. Linden Title on Saturday night.

One week after placing second at the CrossFit Games at the National Park, the multi-talented muscleman posed and flexed his shredded physique much to the delight of the boisterous ladies that filled the venue.

The crowd favourite, clad in red posing trunks, turned back the challenges of three other bodybuilders from the Mining Town to earn the coveted award.