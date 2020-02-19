ANUG says a few seats can spark major governance change

Underlining that it does not expect to win the 2020 general elections, ANUG yesterday said its capturing of a small number of seats at the March 2nd elections would help to force the two major parties to work together and it also proposed a rotating presidency and that ministers of government not be Members of Parliament.

With former House Speaker Ralph Ramkarran as its presidential candidate, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has stressed that the reality of ethnic voting means that a new system of governance is required.

Unveiling its manifesto at the Georgetown Cricket Club, ANUG said its consensual outlook means that its positions on national issues are not cast in stone.