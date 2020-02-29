UEFA donation a watershed moment for the GFF

Footballers walking to training venues will soon be a thing of the past after the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) received a donation of two buses from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The donation from UEFA, the world’s leading football confederation, came through their UEFA Assist Programme and, according to the GFF, the two minibuses will be used to aid and strengthen the logistical and administrative capacity of the local entity.

Eva Pasquier, UEFA Head of International Relations said, “UEFA Assist Programme is proud to support Guyana Football Federation in their continuous effort to develop football in the country.