Slain bandit’s accomplice fined for snatching woman’s bag

Shaquiel Mentore, one of the bandits who was shot last month after they robbed a woman of her handbag at Duncan Street, was fined yesterday after he admitted to the crime.

“…I was influenced by my friend but I begging for pardon. I saw my friend die in front of my eyes,” Mentore told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court One, after he was asked why he committed the crime.

The charge stated that on February 18, 2020, at Duncan Street, Bel Air, he stole a bag from Rosanne Campbell containing a number of articles valued $49, 240.