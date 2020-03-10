Jaguars remain in title hunt heading into Round 8

A drawn encounter for Guyana Jaguars and a loss for Barbados Pride did little to the points table of the West Indies Championship after round seven concluded on Sunday.

Jaguars secured a draw against Leeward Islands Hurricanes to gain 6.8 points and bring their total up to 85.8. However, while not being enough to close in the gap on Pride, it kept them in contention of winning their sixth straight title.

Pride, despite a 147-run defeat at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, extended their lead slightly after earning 7.8 points to maintain their lead on the board with 116 points, 30.2 ahead of the defending champions.