GFF yet to name squad for B/dos Qualifiers —but foreign based players have made themselves available says GFF General Secretary

With the pivotal 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers against Barbados only 15 days away, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has confirmed that foreign-based players will be available for selection for the two match home and away series.

This is was disclosed by the General Secretary Ian Alves.

In a brief comment, Alves stated that while the composition of the final roster is yet to be confirmed, “The bulk of the foreign players from the previous matches have made themselves available for selection.”