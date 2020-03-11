Ramdhanin siblings edged out of podium finish at Canada Nationals

National badminton players Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani continue to acquit themselves admirably on the Canadian circuit but were recently edged out of the podium line up at the recent 2020 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Championships in Mississauga, Canada at the weekend.

Both players finished fourth in the singles category, the first time neither of them placed in the top three of a championship they were involved in this season.

In the men’s singles, Narayan reached the semifinals before he was stopped by Pranav Satheesh 21-16, 21-10. He then lost the third-place match to Roymond Kim: 21-8, 21-11.