Quarantined man travels from Guyana to St Vincent

A man who was quarantined in Guyana as part of measures to isolate potential novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has managed to leave the country.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Gordon yesterday confirmed the case. Gordon told Stabroek News that the individual was detained and was unable to leave the country via the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport (CJIA). However, he was later able to secure another ticket from another airline and left the country through the Eugene F Correia International Airport as his name was reportedly not flagged at that airport.

In a report yesterday, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ iWitness News identified the man as a Trinidadian national by marriage and a Nigerian by birth.