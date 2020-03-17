COVID-19 forces cancelation of CARIFTA Junior Chess C/ships -Guyana’s national chess championships pushed back for the third time

The CARIFTA Chess Championships has officially been postponed due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak across the region.

The tournament was expected to be played in Guyana next month but its cancellation comes in light of Guyana confirming four cases of the virus.

This was confirmed by Guyana Chess Federation Tournament Director, Rashaad Hussain, who also indicated that the body had written to president of the Confederation of Chess for Americas, Jorge Vega Fernandez requesting a rescheduling, which was granted.