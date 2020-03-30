No update on COVID-19 provided by health ministry yesterday

Despite a promise by the Ministry of Public Health to provide daily updates on the situation in Guyana with regards to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, there was none yesterday.

Instead, the ministry indicated that an update would be provided at a press conference today. No reason was given as to why no update was provided yesterday. The updates by Minister Volda Lawrence were previously streamed on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The last update provided informed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana now stands at eight with one death recorded.

A majority of the Guyanese public are deeply concerned about the spread of the infectious disease which causes severe respiratory illness. However, in recent days, it has been observed that some Guyanese have not been observing precautionary measures to curb the spread, most notably, social distancing.

Concerns have been raised about the figure of reported infections in light of the small number of tests that have been done here for the virus.