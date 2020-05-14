COVID-19 update: Forty-one persons recovered

Forty-one persons have now recovered from COVID-19 in Guyana even as no new positive cases of the disease were recorded yesterday.

This announcement was made yesterday during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The update was given by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle who stated that even as 34 more tests were conducted yesterday bringing the number of persons tested to 1,020, no new cases of the disease were recorded. She also informed that 41 persons have now recovered from the virus while the number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit has been reduced to three. Additionally, five persons are in institutional quarantine while 62 are in institutional isolation. She noted that seven of Guyana’s ten administrative regions have now recorded cases of the disease, which she emphasised is what authorities were trying to avoid when they instituted guidelines to limit the spread of the disease. Dr Gordon-Boyle said that the implementation of those guidelines were made with the understanding that, “Limiting the spread of this disease to a few regions would have guaranteed us a quicker resolution.”