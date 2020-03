Suspect held over killing of labourer at Lethem

A labourer who is accused of fatally beating 48-year-old Leron Ault during an argument last week has been arrested and has since confessed to the crime.

A police source yesterday confirmed that the suspect; a 20-year-old of Kanuku Drive, Lethem was arrested on Thursday morning.

He has since confessed to the crime, the source said.