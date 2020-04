COVID-19 cases now at 31 -eight in ICU, one in critical condition

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence today announced that the number of COVID-19 cases here has risen to 31 and eight persons are in the Intensive Care Unit and one is in critical condition.

Last night’s number of cases was given as 29.

The death roll remains at four.

The local authorities have been criticised for a low number of tests for the virus. There are also concerns that deaths might have occurred from COVID-19 but that these are not being recorded as such.