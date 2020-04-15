Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ -Over $100,000, two pennyweight of gold and other prizes up for grabs

The highly anticipated FIFA 20 eSports tournament, ‘League of Champions’, which is being hosted by iBet Supreme, has been boosted tremendously by additional sponsors joining the team.

This has translated into more prizes being there for the taking when the 32 contestants go head-to-head through online clashes on eight playing days across two weeks.

Local grill, The Smoke Shack, will provide a trophy for the winner while A&A Game Spot has put up two pennyweights of gold as an additional incentive for the outright winner. Camex Restaurants, through its Church’s Chicken franchise, will be supplying meals for the top three finishers in the tournament.