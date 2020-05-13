Barrow declares iBet tournament a success

Dustani Barrow, Business Development and Marketing Coordinator of gaming enterprise iBet Supreme, says that the recent E-Sports Championship, the iBet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ tournament, was a success.

He made that disclosure during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. Barrow declared, “This inaugural tournament has been seen as a success. It accomplished all of its aims that we had for it. It was seen as such a success that we are already in the planning stages of our next eSports tournament which we should be launching very shortly.”

He added:“It was a good tournament. When we came up with the concept, we knew that there would be a few issues especially technical ones. But the issues weren’t as great as we thought. The biggest issue that we had was internet connectivity which caused us not to have contestants from throughout Guyana