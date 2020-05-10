48 more boxes completed in recount

The votes from another 48 ballot boxes were tallied yesterday when the national recount entered its fourth day, bringing the grand total for the process to 156 of the 2,339 boxes generated from the March 2 general and regional polls.

According to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) spokesperson Yolanda Ward, there were 14 boxes completed for Region One, 11 for Region Two, 12 for Region Three, and 11 for Region Four.

She added that the continuous tabulation which the Commission has decided will be conducted from 4 pm to 6 pm each day has so far been able to compile the results of 129 Statements of Recounts (SoRs) from the general elections and 115 from the regional polling.