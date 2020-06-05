Harmon stands by election fraud claims, issues ultimatum to GECOM to act

Campaign Co-Chair of the APNU+AFC Coalition, Joseph Harmon yesterday doubled down on claims that the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were riddled with fraud before contending that the three-person scrutinizing team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will in their report determine the credibility of the entire elections.

“They are bearing witness firsthand to these revelations coming out every single day as these boxes are opened… the CARICOM mission will help us to determine whether in fact valid votes were cast and if what we are seeing is the will of the Guyana people,” Harmon told selected media at a “press conference” broadcast on the National Communication Network.