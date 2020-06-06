Western envoys stress need for peaceful acceptance of recount

As the recount of the ballots cast at the March 2 polls nears its conclusion, the heads of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union diplomatic missions have stressed the need for all stakeholders to “uphold the integrity” of the process and “peacefully accept” the wishes of the Guyanese population.

“There will be disappointment for those who have lost. Those who are elected must take on this responsibility with humility and demonstrate that they will govern for the benefit of every Guyanese citizen,” US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commis-sioner Greg Quinn, Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, and EU Ambassador Fernando Ponz-Canto said in a joint statement. “We encourage party leaders to commit to constitutional reform and reconciliation to ensure every Guyanese, regardless of party affiliation, sees how their government will work in their best interest,” they added.