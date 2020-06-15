`A blessing in disguise’ —Says Lennox `Too Sharp’ Allen of being stripped of World Title

Being stripped of the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight Gold World Title was mind boggling but perhaps it was a blessing in disguise according to Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen.

Allen, who is scheduled to fight for the WBA Interim title next month, told this publication yesterday that once victorious, he will be the mandatory challenger to Callum Smith, the WBA Super Champion and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the WBA World Champion.

Allen will match gloves on July 25 with Cuban/American, David Morrell Jr., for the interim championship.