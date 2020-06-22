Dowrich backs bowlers to do well in England -Say no need for Archer in West Indies side

Wicketkeeper Batsman, Shane Dowrich has thrown his support behind the Caribbean side’s bowling attack to romp with the Englishmen and retain the Wisden Trophy.

Speaking to the media via West Indies’ daily virtual press conference yesterday, the Barbadian credited fast bowling trio, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel as being able to do the job.

“If you look around at the statistics, it will show these guys are quality and can come up against any team in the world and perform,” Dowrich contended.