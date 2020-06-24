Pace attack could ruffle England’s feathers

The West Indies coaching ranks seem to be banking heavily on unleashing a barrage of pace against England for the upcoming three-match Test series against England starting July 8.

The foregoing is reminiscent of the West Indies’ glory days and certainly invokes a sense of excitement.

That approach, if well-executed, would most likely ruffle the feathers of an inexperienced England batting line up. Outside of the skipper Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes, the rest of the likely batting line up is low on international experience.