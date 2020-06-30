Total lockdown of Region One mooted amid surge in COVID-19 cases

As Region One (Barima-Waini) becomes the epicentre of the Novel Coronavirus in Guyana with over 60 active cases, officials believe that a national intervention may be needed to have a total lockdown of the region.

The COVID-19 situation in Region One seems to be worsening, three new cases were yesterday recorded in the Region. The Moruca Sub-District is the village where most of the cases are from.

Vice-Chairman of the Region, Sarah Browne noted that most of the cases from the region are teachers, health workers and a number of government workers in the region as she noted that over 20 teachers have tested positive. She said she observed that the cases are being recorded within a one-mile radius as persons within the village are close and as such believes that the rapid spread of the virus is because a lot of persons who were infected were not aware and then went home to their families.