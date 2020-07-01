This call by Mayor Narine should be completely ignored

Dear Editor,

Mayor Ubraj Narine should focus on the numerous problems plaguing the City Council instead of venturing out on the propaganda trail and postulating on legal matters for which he is immensely unqualified.

To use the Office of the Mayor to call for the illegal swearing in of a failed candidate, David Granger, who has lost the elections by 15,416 votes, is bordering on lunacy or pure ignorance or a combination of both and places the Mayor in that select group of individuals trying to thwart the will of the Guyanese electorate.

Mayor Ubraj Narine claims that APNU+AFC won the elections based on the Chief Election Officer Lowenfield’s fraudulent report of June 23, 2020 which considered the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the matter of Eslyn David seeking clarification of valid votes – Lowenfield used the ruling as authorization, even though the decision of the Court was stayed and made no reference to what votes were valid or not valid.

The Mayor should have also informed himself of the verified and certified valid votes cast during the recount exercise which CEO Lowenfield had already submitted to GECOM Chairperson Justice (rtd) Claudette Singh. This was reported widely in the media but apparently the Mayor missed this perhaps due to his preoccupation with APNU+AFC propaganda matters.

The Mayor must be reminded that all of the local and international observers, all contesting political parties (except APNU+AFC), the diplomatic community, the Caricom Recount Team, a number of current and past Prime Ministers of the Caribbean, many international organizations, Justice for All Party (coalition member) and numerous others have all agreed that the People’s Progressive Party won the elections based on the actual election results and the subsequent recount of all valid votes cast.

This call by Mayor Ubraj Narine should be completely ignored and discarded by right-thinking Guyanese and those who support democracy, justice, decency and honesty (but not Granger’s brand of decency and honesty).

The Mayor has wasted an entire press release to propose a fallacy that APNU+AFC won, instead of showing some self-respect and care for our citizens by issuing a public call and press release for interim President David Granger to concede defeat and allow for a peaceful transition of power to the new government headed by President-elect Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Yours faithfully,

Bishram Kuppen

Councillor

Mayor and Councillors of the City of

Georgetown