Mayor Narine says political career not over

Promising “this will not be the end of my political career. I will be on the ground,” the City of Georgetown’s outgoing Mayor Ubraj Naraine declared during a press conference yesterday that the way is clear for a transition to occur.

Narine did not contest this year’s Local Government Elections.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to declare the results of the Georgetown votes and who will be City’s newly-elected representatives sometime today. Of the 30 representatives from 15 constituencies across the city, one person will be elected Mayor when the new City Council meets.