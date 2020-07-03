In 2015 Lowenfield said impersonation `just not possible’ -but now singing different tune

On June 13, Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, told the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that “instances of voter impersonation” have affected the standard of the March 2 Polls and used this and other alleged anomalies to invalidate approximately 25% of the ballots cast but an interview from 2015 shows the same Lowenfield contending that impersonation “is just not possible”.

“We need to put to rest the concept that a man can leave polling station A in Cummingsburg and go across to Alberttown, Queenstown and hop around. It’s just not possible,” Lowenfield says in a three- minute video published by online media outlet the Newsroom.

In the video, the CEO, in the company of the then Chair of the GECOM, Steve Surujbally explained that anyone trying to vote on polling day can only do so at the polling station where they are registered.