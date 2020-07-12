Repatriated Lindener tests positive for COVID-19

A woman who recently returned to Guyana has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Region Ten officials to call for stricter quarantine protocols to curb the spread of the disease in the region.

The woman was among cruise ship workers who had been stranded overseas due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both she and her husband, also a cruise ship worker, eventually returned home to Linden after they were able to secure places on a repatriation flight some three weeks ago. The Public Relations Officer for Region 10 Rawle Nelson told Sunday Stabroek that both were tested for COVID-19 after the region was finally notified of their return and while the husband tested negative, the wife tested positive. He explained that this discovery was made some two weeks after they returned.

For this reason, regional authorities, including Regional Health Officer Dr Pansy Armstrong and the Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon, and the region’s COVID-19 Coordinator Dr Michael Marks, have reached out to the Ministry of Public Health to have stricter quarantine protocols implemented as they believe the current arrangements are not enough.