Lowenfield likely on the firing line today -as GECOM meets at 10 am

With the certifying of the outcome of the March 2nd polls still hanging in the balance, the stage is set when GECOM meets this morning for the firing of Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield who has thrice defied instructions by the Chairperson, Justice Retired Claudette Singh to present the results of the recount

A meeting is scheduled for 10 am at the Commission’s High and Cowan streets, Kingston Headquarters.

PPP/C Executive and Attorney Anil Nandlall says that the law is on Singh’s side as it pertains to disciplining and even termination of the CEO and he added that the Chairperson can also move to immediately appoint a replacement, give a directive for the recount results to be presented via a report and move to have a swift declaration.