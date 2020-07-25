Appeal of recount decision ‘frivolous, vexatious, abuse of court process’

Counsel for Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh has asked the Appeal Court to dismiss the challenge to the national recount of votes from the March 2nd polls being mounted by Misenga Jones and Attorney General Basil Williams, saying the grounds cited lack merit.

Jones, who initiated a challenge in the High Court that was dismissed on Monday by the Chief Justice, has appealed and a hearing is due to be held today on her submissions and those of the respondents, including Williams, who has filed a cross appeal.

In her written submissions to the court, attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas, who is representing Singh, has asked that Jones’ appeal be thrown out, while arguing that the findings of the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire represent the long-established jurisprudence of electoral laws in respect to the issues raised before the court.