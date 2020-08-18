No new COVID tests reported

Guyana’s COVID-19 situation remains the same as no new persons were tested between Sunday and yesterday.

This was seen in the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard yesterday which showed that no new cases were recorded and the number of persons tested remained at 6,046. As such Guyana’s case count remains at 709.

The number of deaths as a result of the virus stands at 23, while three persons remain in the COVID-19 ICU. 349 persons have so far recovered from the virus. The total number of persons in isolation stands at 334 with 59 of those persons being in institutional isolation while the other 275 are on approved home isolation.

Some 71 persons remain in institutional quarantine and according to the ministry’s regional breakdown, Regions One, Four, Seven and Nine remain the regions that have recorded the most COVID-19 cases since the initial outbreak in March.