GWI in dire state – Minister Rodrigues

On Tuesday the National Assembly was told that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is bankrupt even as the infrastructure for the delivery of potable water crumbles in several communities.

“Pipelines throughout the country are porous due to a lack of maintenance. The system has been left to decay. That is the legacy of [Richard] Van West-Charles,” Minister Susan Rodrigues told the House.

Rodrigues who is the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water further stressed that the number of staff within the utility company had more than doubled over the last five years from 600 in 2015 to 1300 in 2020. This staffing increase did not, she lamented, lead to improved services for Guyanese.