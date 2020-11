One new COVID-19 fatality was yesterday recorded along with 44 new cases.

The fatality was identified as a 61-year-old man from Region Four. The COVID death toll is now at 138.

The new cases were recorded out of 449 tests that were done during the last round of testing which appears to be the highest number of tests done in a single day. The total number of persons tested in the country now stands at 23,552.