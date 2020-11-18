Drainage is a key issue for Mocha farmers

Drainage was the key issue raised when Mocha farmers met yesterday with Minis-ter of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Agriculture said that Mustapha has promised that a team will visit the East Bank Demerara village to assess the problems.

The release said that the visit came as a follow up to an engagement Mustapha had with two farmers at his weekly Farmers’ Open Day.

Residents said that there is need for additional drainage pumps.

Floyd Stewart, a 64-year-old resident of Mocha, said that even with the current koker, persons still experience some amount of flooding during the rainy periods.

“Some works were done in the area but the area that the pump has to take this water from, the distance that it has to pull this water from is too large. When the koker is closed, it throws back water and some of the residents in the area are flooded. So we are asking if we can get two or three more pumps added to this one in the area to act as a backup to assist with draining the water in the area from Diamond to Peters Hall. I wish for your officers to come in here during any rainy season and see what farmers go through. Come before and after the rainy season. It is not that people don’t want to farm. Imagine poor people investing their hard earned money and at the end of the day when all your crops are damaged nobody has anything to give you,” Stewart said.

Lorick Demattos said that he needs assistance with accessing his lands to graze his cattle.

“My issue is with impounding. I have some lands for my cows but I cannot access the lands and as a result my animals are taken to the pound regularly. I spoke to Mr. (Frederick) Flatts (of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority) and they came and did some work and they did their best. The problem is that the outfall at Little Diamond, the company that got the contract to construct, what I think is a two door koker; the contractor said that it would’ve been completed by November but it wasn’t. I’m asking that whenever that project is completed, that the structure be backed up with a pump because it is a lot of water coming onto the lands,” Demattos said.

The cattle farmer added that the situation is forcing him to sell his animals because he cannot access his lands.

“I was living overseas and I came back because I believe in agriculture. I feel this is where I belong and if I can’t make it here, it’s like I can’t make it anywhere,” he added, according to the release.

In responding to the farmers’ issues, Mustapha said that the Ministry is willing to work with the community to have the issues resolved.

“After listening to your issues, I’ve summarized that you need drainage and irrigation, farmers need help in agriculture and people need jobs and other social services in the community. What I’ll be doing, like we did at other areas, is working with the communities to resolve these issues. These are not new issues because during my community engagements across the country, they all have the same or similar issues, especially that of drainage and irrigation. At the Ministry we are encouraging you to get into agriculture and we will support you. We recognize the issues you have with drainage and we will be commencing work to enhance the community drainage and irrigation system first. I will have my technical officers meet with you on Friday to do an assessment of the works needed. They will submit a technical report to me so that we can decide how to properly resolve the issues. I was also informed that the internal drains in this area need rehabilitation so we will work to have these projects done. I will also have officers from the GLDA work along with the cattle farmers in the community to see how best we can assist you with improving the access to your pastures,” Mustapha said.