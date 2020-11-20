Akel Clarke inks deal with Jamaica club

In an effort to hone his talents and compete at the highest regional level, Golden Jaguar International goalkeeper Akel Clarke, has inked a lucrative contract with Jamaican Red Stripe Premier League outfit Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Clarke, who departed local shores yesterday for Jamaica, the acquisition of the contract provides the opportunity to compete at a very high level, which will benefit him and the national programme ahead of the impending World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup Playoffs in 2021.

He said, “This contract means a lot because since the [2019] Gold Cup I have been back home and wasn’t playing any football. This contract means much to me as I get to go back into competitive football before the World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup Playoffs. I think with the playing time and with the league being very competitive, Jamaica is a very competitive league, it will benefit me a great deal and by extension, the national team. It is a six month contract, with an option to extend. I am leaving tomorrow (today), but the contract started on November 1st.”