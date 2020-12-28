Ramsammy plans to unlock international success in 2021

After using his sharp physique to slice through the competition and earn his signature win at the recent ‘Resilience’ bodybuilding show, Darious ‘Razor’ Ramsammy has his eyes set on success on the international stage.

The 24 year-old is looking ahead to ascend to the peak of his powers following a year full of endless adversities and seemingly insurmountable mountains to climb.

The 161-pound mass of striated muscle told this publication that following the flagship National Senior Championships, he plans to compete at the Giovanni Classic in Aruba, CAC and the Darcy Beckles Diamond Cup both scheduled for the last quarter of 2021 in Barbados.