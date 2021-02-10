Cop robbed of motorbike after slowing down at Tuschen speed bump

A police officer was robbed of a motorcycle when he was held at knife-point by two men at Tuschen on Monday night.

A Guyana Police Force (GPF) statement said Kellon Davis, 22, of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo was robbed by the men after slowing down at a speed bump.

The statement said at about 9pm Davis was riding in the vicinity of Light Street, Tuschen and had slowed down to cross over a speed bump when he was approached by the two suspects, who were walking at the time.

The statement added that one of the suspects, who was armed with a knife, ordered Davis to get off of the bike while his accomplice armed himself with a piece of wood and advanced on the officer, while also prompting him to get off the bike, a black CB Honda.

The two suspects later rode away on the bike.