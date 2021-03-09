Anthony says stricter COVID vaccine protocols expected to prevent line jumping

Stricter protocols for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign are expected to be in place so as to prevent persons from “jumping the queue”.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony made the announcement yesterday during his daily COVID-19 update where he stated that one of the challenges that health authorities have faced since the initial rollout vaccines was persons wanting to “jump the line” instead of waiting for their turn.

To prevent this he noted that they will now be requiring stricter documentation for persons to be vaccinated. “When we started with the first 3,000 doses… there were people who wanted to jump the line so they did not want to wait their turn and they would turn up at our vaccination sites and probably try to impersonate the health care workers and with this 50,000 persons that we will be immunising, we will require stricter documentation,” he said.