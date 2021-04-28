Two more COVID deaths, 72 new cases

Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded yesterday increasing Guyana’s fatalities to 291.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health in a press release. It said that a 48-year-old man from Region Four and a 57-year-old man from Region Three died as a result of COVID-19 while receiving care at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, some 72 new cases of the virus were recorded thus increasing Guyana’s total number of positive confirmed cases to 12,826. These came after some 762 more persons were tested, increasing the total number of persons tested to date to 118,452.

According to the Ministry’s dashboard the new cases were reported in six regions with three in Region One, two in Region Two, eight in Region Three, 56 in Region Four, one in Region Six and two in Region Ten. As a result there are now 1,577 active cases 76 of whom are in institutional isolation while another 1,501 are in home isolation.

Fourteen persons are in the ICU.