Three more COVID deaths, 92 new cases

Three more COVID-19 deaths were yesterday recorded even as some 92 new cases were reported.

The Ministry of Health announced that Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 306 after three more persons who had tested positive for the virus died. Those persons were identified as a 66-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman. They were all from Region Four and died while receiving care at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the new cases that were reported increased Guyana’s total number to 13,656. These came after some 537 more persons were tested thus taking the total number to 125,711.