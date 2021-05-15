RHTYSC/BCB donate bicycles to GCA, ECB

In an effort to aid cricketers getting to practice and school, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) in collaboration with the Berbice Cricket Board on Thursday donated eight bicycles to young cricketers from the Essequibo Cricket Board and Georgetown Cricket Association.

This initiative comes under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund. The presentation was conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines on the outfield of the historic Georgetown Cricket Club where RYTYSC’s Chief Executive Officer, Hilbert Foster, delivered his address.

Foster said that four bicycles will be given to each of the two organisations with players already identified to receive their transportation.