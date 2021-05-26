Twelve per cent of Guyana’s adult population now fully inoculated – Dr Anthony

Vaccinations countrywide are increasing steadily according to Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony as he noted that 12 per cent of Guyana’s adult population is now fully inoculated.

This disclosure was made during the Minister’s daily COVID-19 update where he stated that 58,380 persons have so far been fully immunised as a result of receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “We have had 58,380 persons who received their second dose vaccine. This approximates to about 12% of our national population,” he informed.

He added that as of yesterday, a total of 187,234 persons have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to about 38.5 per cent of the country’s adult population. The minister went on to say that every region is doing better with regard to the vaccination programme, however there is a lot more work to be done to increase the uptake in certain regions like Region Ten.