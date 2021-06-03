Seven in hospital after midnight accident at Edinburgh

Seven persons have been admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after the driver of the car they were in lost control and ended up in a trench at Edinburgh Public Road, East Bank Berbice (EBB) during the wee hours of yesterday.

A police report stated that the car had eight occupants. The driver, Sabitree Seecharan of Glasgow Housing Scheme was not among the seven hospitalised. The passengers who have been admitted to hospital are: Jerreau Charles of Glasgow Housing Scheme who was seated in the front passenger seat; Anthony Santus of Islington, EBB; Martin Sookie of Edinburgh; Anil Lowe of New Glasgow Housing Scheme; Nichlos Richards of Edinburgh; Felicia Reynolds of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice; and Shavina Davis of Edinburgh, who were all crammed into the backseat of the car.

Enquiries revealed that about twenty minutes past midnight, Seecharan was driving a car registered as PFF 9548, and was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the Edinburgh Public Road at a fast rate when it is alleged by her that she saw two cows crossing the road about 50 feet north of her car. As a result, she applied brakes and swerved west to avoid the animals. In doing so, she lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a trench on the western side of the road.

The driver and passengers were all taken out of the car in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and transported to hospital. Seecharan was seen by a doctor and sent away while the five males who were in the vehicle were admitted for observation in the Accident and Emergency Ward suffering minor cuts and bruises. The female passengers were admitted to the female surgical ward suffering from head injuries and bruises about their bodies. Their conditions are listed as stable.

A statement was taken from the driver and a Breathalyzer test conducted which read zero.

The driver of the car is currently in police custody.