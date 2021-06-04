Golden Jaguars coach confident of positive results

Despite being on the wrong side of history, Golden Jaguars head-coach Marcio Maximo is confident that his charges will conclude the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on a positive note, as they face-off with host nation St. Kitts and Nevis today.

This sentiment was expressed at a pre-match press conference, following the team’s arrival in St. Kitts and Nevis from Antigua and Barbuda. According to Maximo, the team has conducted intense training ahead of the pivotal matchup, noting that the players have displayed commitment and that they are confident of securing their respective objectives.

Maximo explained, “We have seen very high intensity in training and great commitment from the players. We are very optimistic that we can take some positive results in St. Kitts. We know it’s going to be a challenge, but everyone has high confidence about hitting our targets.”