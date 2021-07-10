Golden Jaguars Harriott charged with rape in UK

LONDON, CMC – Guyana international Callum Harriott is set to face a rape charge in England at the end of the month, court officials said.

Harriott, 27, who left League Two side Colchester United at the end of last season after his two-year contract ended, is accused of the rape of a woman on November 30, 2019.

Harriott, of Beech Road, Biggin Hill, London, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and the winger’s case was sent for trial at Ipswich Crown Court, which is set to take place on July 30.

Harriott, who was born in Norbury, London, has not entered a plea at this time.

Harriott made 64 appearances for Colchester and scored 12 goals during his time there, having previously played for Charlton Athletic and Reading.

He made his debut for the Jaguars in 2019 and has scored once in nine appearances.

But he was missing from the line-up when Guyana bowed out of this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers when they lost 4-0 to Guatemala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last Saturday.