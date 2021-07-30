Hercules steps down as men’s b/ball head coach

The Guyana senior men’s basketball head-coach Junior Hercules, has walked away from the helm of the program, after officially tendering his resignation on Tuesday to the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF).

According to the letter which was emailed to the local governing body, Hercules, who has administered the program since 2018 and won the prestigious 2021 AmeriCup Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers in Suriname in 2018, said, “I hereby wish to formally communicate my resignation as Guyana’s Senior Men National Head Coach. Thank you for the opportunity awarded to me to serve from the period 2018 to 2021. I wish not to be considered for any coaching assignment and/or any coaching-related activities. It was an honour to be of service to my country and by extension the Guyana Basketball Federation.”