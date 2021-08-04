Abrams qualifies for women’s 400m semifinals

Guyanese athlete Aliyah Abrams has qualified for today’s semifinals of the women’s 400m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Following a season’s best run of 51.44s on Monday, the USA-born Abrams earned a spot in one of the three semifinals which gets underway this morning at 5:30am (local time) at the Olympic stadium.

The 24-year-old who is representing the Golden Arrowhead at her second Olympic Games, placed fourth in Heat One to progress to the semis. She was led by favourite, Shaunae Miller-Uibo (50.50s) of The Bahamas, Cuba’s Roxana Gomez (50.76s) who ran a personal best and Barbados’ Sada Williams who ran a season’s best 51.36s.

Abrams who has a personal best of 51.13s in the quarter mile event will look to further lower her time and progress to the finals scheduled for August 6. The first two finishers in each semifinal along with the next two fastest will advance to the final.