Kuru Kururu teen killed in hit-and-run

A 19-year-old was on Sunday killed in a hit-and-run accident along the Kairuni Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The deceased is Ryan Boodhoo, of Lot 113 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The police, in a report, stated that Boodhoo was walking along the eastern side of the road, proceeding south among a group of three other friends, when a vehicle approached from behind.

The report said one of the friends looked back and observed that the vehicle was speeding, which caused him to pull the person next to him to safety. However, Boodhoo who was in front on the right, was hit from behind by the vehicle, which then drove away in a southern direction.

Boodhoo fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about the body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and public-spirited citizens, and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospi-tal, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Comman-der of Region Four (b) Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine confirmed that the car involved in the accident was found but added that the police are still working to identify the driver. He explained that the owner of the car said the vehicle had been left with a mechanic who yesterday morning reported that it had been stolen.