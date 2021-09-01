Nine more COVID fatalities, 145 new cases

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of August 30, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 622.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms but died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Six of those who died are from Region Four where there are large pockets of unvaccinated persons. Six of the dead are men.

In addition, 145 new cases of the virus were reported, pushing the total confirmed number in the country to 25,548. These came after some 1,232 more tests were done, increasing the total number done to date to 266,963.

According to the regional distribution of COVID-19 cases, new infections were reported in nine administrative regions with the majority of new cases being reported in Regions Four and Three with 90 and 20 cases respectively.

There are now 1,875 active cases, 99 of whom are in institutional isolation while some 1,776 are in home isolation. Some 33 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit even as 105 more persons have recovered, thus increasing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 23,018.

The details on the latest fatalities are below: